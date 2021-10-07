Covid: 1,207 new cases reported in Republic

There have been a further 1,207 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic, the Department of Health said.

As of Thursday morning, there were 355 patients in hospital with the disease, including 60 in intensive care.

Speaking on Wednesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Ireland is on track to lift remaining Covid restrictions on October 22nd.

The Taoiseach also said the vaccine booster shot campaign would be extended to younger age groups in the coming weeks.

Asked about the October 22nd date for the easing of restrictions, Mr Martin said: “We are on track for that.”

Northern Ireland

Meanwhile, a further four patients who had previously tested positive for Covid in Northern Ireland have died in the last 24 hours.

Another 1,305 cases of the virus were also notified by the North's Department of Health.

On Thursday morning, there were 359 Covid-positive patients in hospital in the North, including 33 in intensive care.

It comes as Stormont ministers agreed to remove a legal requirement for social distancing in bars and restaurants in Northern Ireland.

The one-metre rule will be removed on October 31st.

From October 31st, nightclubs can also reopen.

On that date, customers will also now be able to move around all hospitality premises freely again and dancing is permitted again.

The Executive will ask event organisers and venues to require patrons to either prove full vaccination or a negative lateral flow test or evidence of a Covid infection within the previous six months.

At Thursday’s meeting, the Northern Ireland Executive also agreed a number of other relaxations.

Those include the removal of a cap on the number of people who gather in indoor domestic settings. That will come into effect on October 14th.

On the same date, audience members will no longer need to be seated when watching indoor performances.

It is understood the October 31st date for the other relaxations affecting hospitality has been set to given Stormont officials sufficient time to engage with the sector on implementing the mitigations measures.

It is understood that during the meeting ministers were told by officials that indoor seated venues that have introduced vaccine/test proof entry requirements in recent weeks have seen a 99% compliance rate among patrons.