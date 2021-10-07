Suspected human remains found under floorboards of old Cork pub

Olivia Kelleher

Suspected human remains have been found under the floorboards of a pub in Barrack Street in Cork city, which closed around twenty years ago and is now being demolished to make way for apartments.

Building work has been halted at the site of Nancy Spain's, on the outskirts of Cork city centre, after bones were discovered under the floorboards.

Works on new social housing have been ongoing on the street for a number of weeks. 32 housing units are being built in the area, with many of those being located in what was the back of the old Nancy Spain's bar.

Gardaí arrived at the building site in Barrack Street early this afternoon. Attempts will be made to establish if the bones are human and as to whether they are historic or more recent. The results of these enquiries will further determine the Garda probe.

Closed in the early 2000s, Nancy Spain's was a venue where many popular artists played in the early days of establishing their careers. Singer-songwriter David Gray is said to have performed his first Irish gig onsite in the early 1990s.

The construction work being carried out onsite is part of an initiative by Cork City Council to transform unused, derelict and vacant sites into homes.