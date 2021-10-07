Paul Mescal pens special message on O’Neills shorts donated to Clare GAA club

Gordon Deegan

Actor Paul Mescal has donated a pair of signed O’Neills shorts to a Clare GAA club in a bid to help it raise €20,000 in a raffle.

The Normal People break-out star has donated the shorts to Cooraclare GAA club to help raise funds for the club and has signed the shorts with the dedication "To the Normal People of Cooraclare".

The actor has close family links to the west Clare village of Cooraclare.

Mescal’s father, Paul Snr, was born in the parish and his uncle Paudie, nephews and nieces Clodagh, Aoibhinn, Páraic and Darragh Jim, and first cousins are an integral part of the Cooraclare club today.

Cooraclare GAA spokesman, Joe Considine, said on Thursday: “We are delighted to have one of our own doing so well in the entertainment world.

“The whole Mescal family are great supporters of the club so when Paul came along to watch his godson, Daragh Jim, train with the club’s under nines recently he kindly agreed to sign a few items for us, including of course the iconic shorts.”

Tickets to enter the draw to win the shorts are €10 and Mr Considine said: “The past two years have been tough for everyone and the importance of the GAA club to all Irish communities was never so obvious.

“This kind donation by Paul will, we hope, help to raise some much-needed funds for our club. He kicked around with some of the boys for a while and was very generous with his time.”

The shorts come framed and ready for hanging on the wall, and in addition to the shorts, Mescal has signed a club football jersey which is also up for grabs.

The 'Paul Mescal effect'

Mr Considine said: “Our club facilities at Caherue have served us well for the best part of 40 years but now need to be updated.

“By supporting our raffle people are getting behind the planned upgrade and renovation of our facilities that will support, encourage and develop future generations of Cooraclare footballers.”

Earlier this year, sportswear firm O’Neills credited the ‘Paul Mescal effect’ with contributing to a 20 per cent increase in the sales of its shorts in 2020.

Mescal made the €20 O’Neills shorts one of the most sought-after fashion items of 2020.

The former Kildare minor football captain was photographed out and about during 2020 sporting his O'Neills shorts, before wearing them with a €10,000 fleece for a GQ cover photo shoot last Autumn.

The raffle to win the shorts donated to the Cooraclare GAA club can be found here.