Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 14:29

Dublin 8 ranked one of the world's coolest places to live

Popular Dublin 8 spots such as Lucky's pub, Pearse Lyons Distillery and Dublin Food Co-op among others were highlighted as capturing the “essence and charm of the Irish capital to a tee”.
Danielle Walsh Ronan

Dublin 8 has been named as one of the coolest places to live in the world.

The south side area of the city was listed as the 15th coolest neighbourhood in the world in Time Out's annual ranking.

It ranked higher than other neighbourhoods in major cities such as Paris and Amsterdam.

Some 27,000 people were polled by Time Out, with local experts also asked to rank the greatest places for food, fun, culture and community.

You can check out which other neighbourhoods around the world were shortlisted with Dublin 8 here.

