Tropical airmass to bring ‘unseasonably’ warm weather to Ireland, Met Éireann says

Met Éireann has said a tropical airmass will bring “unseasonably” warm weather to Ireland from today, with temperatures “well above average” for the time of the year.

The forecaster said Thursday will be “breezy, humid and unseasonably mild”, with highest temperatures between 16 and 20 degrees.

The “wet and mild” spell of weather is due to a slow-moving weather front with tropical origins, from the remnants of ex-Hurricane Sam. Moving over the country this afternoon, it will bring heavy showery outbreaks of rain to mainly western areas.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain warning for Cork, Kerry, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo as a result.

The weather warning, in place throughout Thursday and Friday, says there will be “prolonged rain with heavier bursts at times, heaviest and most persistent later on Friday.”

The forecaster said the rain will likely lead to localised flooding and tricky driving conditions.

Breezy, humid & unseasonably mild today.



Cloudy this morning with rain & drizzle in the W & NW, especially on high ground with risk of localised flooding ☁️🌧️



Rain & drizzle extending into SW in the afternoon 🌧️



Brighter, drier for midlands & east ⛅️



Highs of 16 to 20C 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/ovhsK7SplI — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 7, 2021

Met Éireann said the “wet and mild” spell will be followed by the arrival of “settled and fresher” weather next week.

Meteorologist Paul Downes said: “Whilst eastern part of the country will see some showers or rain over the next few days, it is the western half of the country that will see a spell of very wet weather with prolonged and often heavy rain.

“Mountainous regions in the west and southwest of the country will see the heaviest rainfall, with in excess of 70mm falling in some of these areas within 48 hours.”

Mr Downes said Friday evening will see the heaviest rainfall.

“Saturday will see another cloudy and damp start but it’ll gradually brighten up from the west as the weather front clears into the Irish Sea, with cooler, drier and brighter conditions following in the east by Saturday afternoon,” he added.

“Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be very mild around 16 to 20°C, the average October temperature in Ireland is around 10°C.

“Thursday and Friday night will be mild too with temperatures around 12 to 16°C.

“This mild tropical airmass will be replaced by a fresher polar maritime airmass through Saturday, with temperatures returning closer to normal for the time of year as well as cooler nights.”

Met Éireann said an area of high pressure will gradually build through the weekend, bringing more settled and drier weather into next week.

“There will still be some rain and drizzle around at times, especially in the north, but for many it’ll be dry next week with some spells of Autumn sunshine,” the forecaster said.