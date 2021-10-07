Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 13:29

Tax changes will not impact majority of businesses, says Taoiseach

Micheál Martin indicated the changes will target companies with revenues of over €750 million.
Tax changes will not impact majority of businesses, says Taoiseach

The Taoiseach has moved to reassure businesses that most will not be impacted by a change in corporation tax, ahead of a decision on whether Ireland will sign up for the OECD's global tax deal.

Speaking in Dublin earlier, Micheál Martin indicated it is still the Government's intention to only target companies with turnovers of over €750 million, in line with the OECD's proposals.

According to The Irish Times, The Government would need to negotiate this point with the European Commission, rather than the OECD, and these discussions are said to be ongoing.

The Cabinet is meeting later today to consider an updated draft of the OECD's deal and hear Minster for Finance Paschal Donohoe's thoughts on the matter.

Following the meeting, it is expected the Government will announce its decision to join the OECD agreement which will increase corporation tax from 12.5 per cent to 15 per cent.

"The vast majority of SMEs will not be impacted by the measures if the Government takes a particular decision today," Mr Martin said.

"Most companies that are located in Ireland have said they want certainty and they want continuity - they don’t want, every two years, changes as that affects their planning. And where this levels out, I don’t think will impair our competitiveness," he added.

More in this section

Mica families to show ‘waking nightmare’ of living in crumbling homes Mica families to show ‘waking nightmare’ of living in crumbling homes
Over €15m lost by victims as fraud increases during the pandemic Over €15m lost by victims as fraud increases during the pandemic
Dublin Zoo to re-invent itself as a zoo-based conservation organisation Dublin Zoo to re-invent itself as a zoo-based conservation organisation
EU to table ‘far-reaching proposals’ on Northern Ireland Protocol next week

EU to table ‘far-reaching proposals’ on Northern Ireland Protocol next week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more