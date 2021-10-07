Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 12:38

Dublin Zoo to re-invent itself as a zoo-based conservation organisation

The plan also includes increasing visitor numbers to 1.5 million per year by 2031 and upgrading infrastructure.
Dublin Zoo to re-invent itself as a zoo-based conservation organisation

On Thursday Dublin Zoo launched a new 10-year strategic plan aiming to re-invent itself as a zoo-based conservation organisation.

The plan is built around five key objectives: saving wildlife in Ireland and globally, inspiring a passion for nature and cultivating the next generation of conservationists, as well as operating a sustainable visitor attraction.

The plan also includes increasing visitor numbers to 1.5 million per year by 2031 and upgrading infrastructure.

The 10-year plan was launched by Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan and Dublin Zoo Director Dr Christoph Schwitzer.

“We want to make the leap from a zoo that Dubliners can be proud of, to a national cultural attraction that defines the future of zoos globally,” Dr Schwitzer said.

“Our ambition is for Dublin Zoo to transform into a leading hub for wildlife conservation of international significance.”

The move from zoo to zoo-based conservation organisation will include an animal collection of high conservation relevance, influencing policy development globally and becoming a focal point for species conservation status assessment and planning.

Further details about the strategic plan can be found here.

More in this section

Mica families to show ‘waking nightmare’ of living in crumbling homes Mica families to show ‘waking nightmare’ of living in crumbling homes
From kitchen table to Cabinet table: How mica found its way to Government Buildings From kitchen table to Cabinet table: How mica found its way to Government Buildings
Over €15m lost by victims as fraud increases during the pandemic Over €15m lost by victims as fraud increases during the pandemic
Four men released in Lyra McKee murder investigation

Four men released in Lyra McKee murder investigation

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more