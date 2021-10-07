Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 10:54

Irish Rail search for owner of dog who rode the rails to Heuston

Irish Rail shared an image of the young dog on Twitter.
Irish Rail have shared an image of a young dog on Twitter in the hope of reuniting the pet with its owners after it boarded a train to Dublin.

The dog got on the train in Newbridge on Thursday morning, later arriving at Heuston Station in Dublin.

"Is this you dog?" Irish Rail tweeted, along with an image of the black and white pup.

"This little dog travelled by train from Newbridge early this morning and is now being cared for by our Customer Information team in Heuston Station until we find its owner," the tweet added.

The picture has now been retweeted over 200 times, however, Irish Rail have not given an update as to whether the owners have yet been found.

