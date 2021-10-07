Cannabis herb and tablets worth €167,000 seized during Dublin search

Gardaí have seized €167,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and tablets following a search operation in Co Dublin.

The search was carried out on Wednesday afternoon in the Coolock area.

Officers from Coolock, Ballymun and Swords Garda stations attended an apartment in Clarehall under Operation Tara and during the course of the search, 7kg of cannabis and 11,500 tablets were seized.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and was questioned at Coolock Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).