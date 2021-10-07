Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 08:20

Sendoso European HQ to bring 100 new jobs to Dublin

The company said it will source local Irish products as part of its corporate gifting catalogue.
Sendoso has announced the creation of 100 Irish jobs as they look to establish their European headquarters in Dublin.

The 'sending platform' deal in personalised gifts, branded swag, eGifts, and virtual experiences at scale for companies and has over 500 employees across Europe, the US, and Asia-Pacific, with plans to increase its workforce by 30 per cent by the end of 2021.

The Irish roles will be in areas such as software engineering, business development, supply chain and customer support.

Sendoso is currently operating out of a temporary office, however, a permanent site is due to be decided on shortly, along with a location for the company's warehouse.

The company added it plans to stock locally sourced Irish products as part of its expanding gifts database, supporting Irish small and medium businesses.

Among the producers working with Sendoso are Stillgarden Distillery (Inchicore, Dublin), Craft Direct (Mullingar, Co Westmeath) and Mookie & Boo (Greystones, Co Wicklow).

Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar welcomed the news, adding the sourcing of Irish products will provide "a welcome boost to local SMEs and suppliers".

Elsewhere, mobile and cloud security specialists, CWSI have announced plans to create 25 jobs across Ireland and the UK.

The company, based in Sandyford, Dublin, said the roles will be within their service delivery and technical consulting teams, including security consultants, delivery and service desk engineers, and project and service assurance managers.

