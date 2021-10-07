Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 06:17

Dozens more Irish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan

The 15 citizens and 10 dependents travelled from Kabul to Doha on a specially organised flight with the support of Qatar.
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A further 25 Irish citizens and dependents have been successfully evacuated from Afghanistan, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has announced.

The 15 citizens and 10 dependents travelled from Kabul to Doha late on Wednesday on a specially organised flight with the support of Qatar.

Mr Coveney said: “This is a huge relief and testament to the ability of our consular team in Dublin and the region who have worked tirelessly through diplomatic channels to access last night’s flight.”

 

The 25 citizens and dependents have been met by a consular team in Doha who will assess their needs before they travel on to Ireland.

Previously, 63 citizens or dependents were evacuated from Afghanistan, with the latest mission bringing the total number to 88.

Mr Coveney added: “We remain aware and in contact with other citizens who still want to leave Afghanistan and our work with key partners will continue to achieve this.

“Ireland is also committed to its international obligations to help vulnerable Afghan refugees and groups of people in that category continue to arrive or be in transit.”

