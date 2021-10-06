Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 15:34

Yellow rain warnings put in place across the west and south

Met Éireann has warnings in place for Cork, Kerry, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.
Digital Desk Staff

Yellow rain warnings will be in place across a number of counties over the next few days.

A warning for Cork and Kerry will come into effect at midday on Thursday and will remain in place until 3am on Saturday.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Met Éireann warned that there will be “prolonged rain with heavier bursts at times, heaviest and most persistent later on Friday.”

The forecaster said that “significant accumulations are possible in upland areas” as well as a risk of localised flooding.

A second status yellow rain warning has been issued for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

That warning is in place from 12am on Thursday until 3am on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a weather advisory remains in place for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Donegal and all of Connacht until 6am on Saturday.

Met Éireann said on Tuesday that a band of rain is approaching from the Atlantic “and is forecast to stall over the western half of the country on Thursday and Friday, leading to persistent and heavy falls in places”.

It added: “This may result in some river flooding as well as localised surface flooding.”

Met Éireann said the picture is looking brighter over the weekend and into next week.

It said that outbreaks of rain will continue until early Saturday and the rain will be “heaviest and most persistent in western counties where a risk of local flooding persists”.

However, high pressure “moves in over the weekend, remaining in situ through much of next week as well bringing us mostly settled weather”

