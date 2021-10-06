Former St Vincent's Hospital staff member to go on trial accused of theft and deception

Tom Tuite

A former staff member at St Vincent's University Hospital (SVUH) in Dublin has been sent forward for trial accused of more than 540 theft and deception offences.

Gerard Russell (55) of New Park Road, Blackrock, Dublin, appeared at Dun Laoghaire District Court on Wednesday.

Garda Adrian Coffey of Donnybrook station served him with a book of evidence containing 546 charges under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act. Judge Ann Watkin heard the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) consented to trial on indictment.

Mr Russell is accused of stealing various sums of money belonging to SVUH and deception for his own gain, including allegedly inducing Amazon UK marketplace to provide goods on several dates. The total value was not stated in court.

The alleged offences date back to 2014; the investigation commenced in 2016, and Gardaí charged him in July 2021. State solicitor Edward Flynn told Judge Watkin the DPP consented to Mr Russell being returned for trial.

Granting the order, Judge Watkin told him he must notify the prosecution within 14 days if he intends to use an alibi in his defence. He remained silent during the hearing. Gardaí have been ordered to hand over copies of video interviews.

Mr Russell, who is on bail, was sent forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where he will face his next hearing on December 3rd.

Defence solicitor James MacGuill applied for legal aid for Mr Russell telling the judge that the State agrees the trial would last three weeks, with the defence costing €100,000.

Mr MacGuill also asked the judge to note the number of charges involved and that legal issues may arise.

The solicitor provided the court with payslips and said Mr Russell earned €740 a week. However, the investigating garda said he understood his weekly income was €900.

Mr MacGuill said that due to health reasons, it was expected his client would be long-term sick and would receive social welfare. The solicitor handed in a sick note and said his client suffered from anxiety and depression.

However, the judge said the court had not been provided with enough documentation by the defence or the garda who had raised a query over his income, adding that tax returns needed to be produced.

Judge Watkin said the decision about legal aid could be held over and decided by the Circuit Criminal Court.