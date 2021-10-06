Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 14:44

Minister for Sport 'optimistic' there will be an increase in spectators at events

The lifting of further restrictions on October 22nd could lead to the return of capacity crowds at sporting events.
Minister for Sport Jack Chambers has said he is optimistic that further Covid restrictions will be eased as planned at the end of October.

Speaking to Newstalk, Mr Chambers commented that here has been a successful return of spectators at events in recent months.

“I am positive and optimistic we will see a further increase,” Mr Chambers said when speaking about crowd capacities.

“I think if you look at the general Covid figures and the huge positivity around the vaccination roll-out, I am positive and optimistic we will see that reach 100 per cent.

“But that will be subject to obviously a Government decision in the week prior to the 22nd.”

On Tuesday, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly reassured TDs that the plan remains to ease the last restrictions on October 22nd, “pending final Government approval and final analysis from our public health teams”.

