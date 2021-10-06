Dublin to trial new ‘Bagbins’ to eliminate waste bags from streets

Dublin city centre is trialling a new type of waste receptacle in order to curb waste bags on the city's streets.

As reported in The Irish Times, the new Bagbins came in to operation on Drury Street on Tuesday.

This comes following an advertisement from Dublin City Council last year for “innovative solutions” to address the challenge of litter on the streets from refuse sacks.

Owenbridge Ltd, was awarded a contract to trial its Bagbin in the city centre.

The new Bagbins are collapsible waste containers which prevents refuse sacks from being ripped open by animals and can be used in areas which lack space for the storage of wheelie bins.

Each Bagbin can have multiple bags and can be used buy several businesses.

After the waste has been collected, the bin can be folded away stored on a lockable on-street post.

As well as keeping the streets clean, Owenbridge managing director John Dunne said the new bins will also be a positive development for waste collectors.

“Instead of having bags in multiple piles up and down the street, the Bagbins will hold several bags in one location, and because each Bagbin is marked with the collector’s logo, they won’t have to root through a pile of bags to find the ones they need to pick up,” Mr Dunne told The Irish Times.

The Bagbins are only currently being trialled on Drury Street, but it is expected they will be rolled out in other areas of the city centre.