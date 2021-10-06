Dingle to honour Fungie with special day in October

Dingle is set to honour Fungie the dolphin with a special Fungie Day later this month.

On October 17th, the famous dolphin will be celebrated with fishermen offering free boat trips.

Passengers who take boat trips on the day are asked to make a donation to the Dingle Coast and Cliff Rescue and Mallow Search and Rescue.

Organisers have said the day will be a sign of gratitude for Fungie who was a massive tourist attraction for decades.

Fungie spent 37 years in Kerry but has not been seen since October 2020.