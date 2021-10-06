New Dublin-Toronto service announced by WestJet

WestJet have announced plans to introduce a new non-stop seasonal service between Dublin and Toronto from next year.

The airline will offer the service four times per week beginning on May 15th before increasing to a daily service by June 2nd.

"As demand increases, we know travellers are looking for convenient and affordable options for travel between Canada and Europe," WestJet's chief commercial officer, John Weatherill said.

The move comes as part of the expansion of the airline's transatlantic network, and Mr Weatherill said the flights will "further strengthen business and leisure ties between Canada and Ireland".

Dublin Airport has welcomed the expansion of WestJet's offering from the capital, adding to their existing routes to Halifax and Calgary.

The airport's managing director, Vincent Harrison said the news is exciting for business and tourism "at both ends of the route", adding that it "further cements the strong and enduring cultural and business ties" between the countries.