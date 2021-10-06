Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 09:50

Temple Bar: 14,000 sign petition against Merchant's Arch hotel development

Plans to build a hotel and restaurant on one of Dublin's historic laneways has been met with opposition
James Cox

Plans to build a hotel and restaurant on one of Dublin's historic laneways has been met with opposition.

More than 14,000 people have signed a petition to save Merchant's Arch in Temple Bar.

The archway will remain, but there's concern the development will change the character and appearance of the well known alleyway.

Martin Harte from the Temple Bar Company, which represents businesses in the area, is in favour of the plan.

He told Newstalk: “I'm pretty sure it's a vacant or derelict use, I don't think there's been any active use in that space over the last five or six years, so it's an eyesore on the corner of a really busy public space. Of course people are going to object and have views on all sorts of things, that's OK we have the most open and democratic and open planning processes in the world, probably too democratic for some people like the heritage groups in this instance.”

