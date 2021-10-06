Prisoner escapes from open prison in Co Cavan

A convicted drug dealer has escaped from an open prison in Co Cavan.

The Dubliner absconded from Loughan House earlier this week.

John Mangan (53) from Whitestown Green, Blanchardstown, Dublin, was sentenced in 2008 to a mandatory 10-year jail term for possession of cannabis resin valued at more than €341,000, and a suspended four years for having a loaded handgun in a pub toilet in 2007, according to The Irish Times.

He has been in jail for over 10 years on drug and firearm offences and is due to complete his sentence in around three years time.

It is understood he faced being transferred to a closed prison for breaching prison rules.

The Irish Prison Service has confirmed a prisoner absconded from Loughan House on Monday and says the gardaí have been notified.