Deliveroo cyclist alleges theft after Garda search of her home

A Deliveroo cyclist has alleged items, including money, were stolen from her Dublin home following a search carried out by two men who identified themselves as Garda members.

The female delivery cyclist has claimed she was stopped and spoken to by two men who presented as Garda members, before they went to her home and carried out a search.

After the search she claimed a number of items, including money, were missing, according to The Irish Times.

She suspected they were not Garda members and subsequently contacted her local station to make a complaint, alleging theft.

Investigators worked with the women to formulate evo-fits — similar to sketch drawings — of the two men.

The drawings were then circulated to Garda stations and one of the gardaí involved in the search identified himself.

He said it was a legitimate search operation and his colleague was also identified.

“A senior officer is currently carrying out a scoping exercise into the circumstances of an interaction with a member of An Garda Síochána to assess whether any issues of criminality or discipline arise. No determination has been made at this time,” Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said in reply to queries from The Irish Times.