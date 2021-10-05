New research finds the average age of renters is increasing

A new Living and Housing report from Core has found that 46 per cent of those renting in Ireland are aged 35-54.

The research also found that 55 per cent of those renting are couples with and without children.

According to Core, the new findings show the average age of renters has been increasing with there being a lack of housing to buy.

Only 23 per cent of mortgage holders are aged under 34 years old while 66 per cent of homeowners are aged over 55 years old.

Speaking about the research findings, Core’s marketing director, Finian Murphy mentioned the changing profile of renters.

“The modern-day profile of renters needs to be recognised as not only young people starting out, but in fact many renters are now young families at that key household formation stage of life,” Mr Murphy said.

“It is important to recognise that the traditional family first home is becoming less of a realisation for many.

“The opportunity to decorate, customise or invest in a home as a family grows may not be possible when renting.”

The research also found that 65 per cent of renters would recommend their area.

However, just 45 per cent of renters said they like their home.