Motorists are urged to ‘get a grip’ ahead of Tyre Safety Day

Ahead of this year's Tyre Safety Day on October 6th, Irish motorists are being urged to check their tyres to ensure they are roadworthy.

According to the Road Safety Authority (RSA), defective tyres are linked to 14 deaths annually.

Between August 31st 2020 and September 1st 2021, 7.68% of NCT tests carried out received a fail result on tyres.

The RSA, An Garda Síochána and the Irish Tyre Industry Association (ITIA) are teaming up for Tyre Safety Day to encourage road users to check their tyres and avail of a free tyre safety check at any ITIA dealer nationwide.

An Garda Síochána have said that members of the Roads Policing Units across the country will be mounting roadside checks to inspect tyres on vehicles in conjunction with Road Safety Authority Vehicle Inspectors on Tyre Safety Day.

According to Chief Superintendent Mick Hennebry, if you are found to be driving a vehicle with defective tyres you could risk up to 4 penalty points if convicted and a fixed penalty of up to €120

Fatal crashes

Sam Waide, Chief Executive of the RSA, spoke about the link between defective tyres and road traffic accidents

“Based on our analysis of garda forensic road collision reports we estimate that defective tyres could be a contributory factor in as many one in ten fatal crashes annually, resulting in approximately 14 deaths each year," Mr Waide said.

“We are calling on motorists to ‘get a grip’ when it comes to tyre safety, don’t wait for your NCT to check if your tyres are roadworthy. Conduct a regular walk-around of your car and check your tyres.

“Check the tread depth, look for cuts, cracks, or bulges.

“Take your car to the local forecourt or ITIA dealer and check the pressure. If your vehicle’s tyres show signs of deterioration, you should have them replaced immediately.”

You can download a copy of the ‘Your guide to Tyre Safety’ here.