Dublin’s historic Fruit and Vegetable Market to reopen doors for Christmas festival

Dublin's historic Fruit and Vegetable Market will reopen its doors this year for a new Christmas festival.

The market near Capel Street in Dublin 7 closed last year after 127 years, but will welcome visitors once more this Christmastime for the Mistletown festival.

The festival will take place from December 4th and feature food stalls, a gifts and crafts village, performances from artists, a vintage funfair with a carousel dating back to the 1890s, and a visit from Santa.

Entry will be free, and organisers say the 6,000 square metre indoor space will allow for physical distancing.

The festival, which will be the country’s largest indoors, will create jobs for 300 people during the month of December.

'Breathe life back'

Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland said the festival will “breathe life back into the city centre”.

“In this case it also brings back into temporary use Dublin’s iconic Fruit and Veg Market, which is fantastic. The market will have something to offer for people of all ages and tastes and I look forward to seeing it come to life,” she said.

Minister of State for Business and Retail Damien English added that the festival will provide “a much-needed boost” to small artisan food and craft businesses this winter.

The event, promoted by RAW Marketing in association with Dublin City Council, will take place on the following dates in December:

Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th, 10.00 to 21.30

Wednesday 8th and Friday 10th, 12.00 to 21.30

Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th, 10.00 to 21.30

Wednesday 15th to Friday 17th, 12.00 to 21.30

Saturday 18th to Wednesday 22nd, 10.00 to 21.30

Thursday 23rd December, 10.00 to 18.00.

More information is available at www.mistletown.ie.