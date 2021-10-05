Focus Ireland helps record 1,829 households avoid homelessness

James Cox

Focus Ireland helped a record number of 1,829 households to avoid homelessness or find a secure home, according to the charity's annual report for 2020.

Over 1,359 households were supported to settle into a new home or assisted on a pathway towards sustaining an exit out of homelessness and a further 470 households were supported in keeping their homes.

The charity also ensured 880 families were supported out of homelessness and nearly 3,300 children were supported across our services.

Focus Ireland's key achievements in 2020 included:

Over 1,359 households supported to settle into a new home or supported on a pathway towards sustaining an exit.

Over 470 households supported to keep their homes.

12,300 people engaged with Focus Ireland services.

430 young people supported by Focus Ireland youth and aftercare services.

275 adults supported though Focus Ireland’s Preparation for Education Training and Employment programme.

Over 6,800 people provided with advice and information.

Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan said: “I am proud that in 2020, despite the challenges that the pandemic presented we were able to support a record number of households to avert a risk of homelessness or move to a new secure home. One of the remarkable features of the response to the pandemic was the renewed sense of collaboration and teamwork between NGOs, local authorities and health services. Solutions were found for previously intractable problems; red tape was cut and access to housing and safer emergency accommodation was fast-tracked.”

Focus Ireland life president and founder Sister Stanislaus Kennedy used the launch to send a message to the Government.

“It was very positive to see the new Government strategy Housing For All include a commitment to end homelessness by 2030. Focus Ireland has called for this for many years as it has been proven that any country that has made real inroads into tackling homelessness has such a commitment to work towards ending it.”

Sister Kennedy added: “While Focus Ireland works in close collaboration with the Government in delivering homes, we must also acknowledge the previous policy by successive governments has been far too market-driven and the market never has and never will eliminate homelessness or provide homes for the people who can't afford to buy.”