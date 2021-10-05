Dumped mother separated from puppies transforms into ‘a different dog’ after rescue

An emaciated and terrified female Lurcher has transformed into “a different dog” after being rescued and cared for by a foster family.

Four-year-old Agnes had recently given birth when she was dumped from a vehicle close to the Dogs Trust shelter in Finglas, Dublin.

The charity said kind witnesses to the incident managed to catch the traumatised dog and bring her to the charity’s nearby rehoming centre — but sadly, there was no sign of her puppies.

Veterinary examination revealed Agnes was extremely emaciated, had severe dental disease and had likely given birth the day or days leading up to being abandoned.

“Everybody at Dogs Trust is deeply shocked by this case and the circumstances in which Agnes was abandoned,” said Sandra Ruddell, the charity’s administration assistant manager.

“She was skeletal and just lay down in the reception area of our centre, so I had to carry her to see our vet.

“Unfortunately, we will never know what became of her puppies. What makes it more upsetting is what an extremely sweet and gentle natured dog she is and the fact she was producing milk for pups she would never get a chance to feed.

“We can’t thank her foster family and the kind people who brought her to us enough and we are delighted that after a few weeks of love and care, Agnes looks like a different dog.”

Fostering

The charity is now appealing for foster homes to help more dogs, amid a surge in surrender requests.

“Given the volume of surrender requests we have received over the past few months, we are appealing for loving foster homes, so we can continue to help as many dogs as possible,” said Kate Horgan, Dogs Trust foster coordinator.

“Being a foster carer gives you all the joy of helping a rescue dog learn about life in a home without the long-term commitment and it’s perfect for dog lovers who aren’t in a position to adopt a dog yet.

“If you can temporarily welcome a rescue dog into your home, and especially if you have experience with dogs, we would love to hear from you.”

For more information about fostering, you can visit DogsTrust.ie/Fostering.