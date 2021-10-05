Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 09:56

Three men arrested in Lyra McKee murder probe

The Belfast journalist was shot dead in April 2019 as she observed rioting in Derry
By Rebecca Black, PA

A further three men have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Northern Ireland.

The men, aged 36, 39 and 45, were arrested in the Derry area on Tuesday morning under the Terrorism Act.

They have been taken to the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave station in Belfast to be interviewed.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead in Derry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area.

The extremist group that styles itself as the New IRA has previously claimed it was responsible for killing the Belfast journalist and author.

Three men have already been charged with the murder of Ms McKee and another five have been charged with rioting and associated offences.

