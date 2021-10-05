Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 08:27

Pedestrian (30s) in critical condition after road crash in Limerick

The collision involved a car and a male pedestrian
A pedestrian aged in his 30s is in critical condition following a road crash in Co Limerick.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision, which involved a car and a male pedestrian, at around 3.10pm on Monday.

The collision occurred on the M8 at Brackbawn, Kilbehenny in Co Limerick.

The pedestrian was taken to Cork University Hospital where his condition is currently described as critical. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

An examination of the scene was conducted by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. In particular, any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

