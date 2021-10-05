Luas users facing delays of up to 20 minutes this morning

Some commuters are facing up to 20-minute delays this morning to Luas services in Dublin.

Both the red and green lines are affected, with commuters urged to allow extra time for their journey between now and 9am.

At 6.50am, Luas customer service said the red line was running with delays of up to 20 minutes on Tuesday, while essential engineering works were continuing to take place on the green line.

Luas Travel Update Red and Greenlines: be advised Luas is running with delays across the network this morning. Please allow extra time to travel between now and 9am. — Luas (@Luas) October 5, 2021

“When travelling this morning please allow extra time,” a statement said.

“Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

No northbound trams are running from Phibsborough Luas stop until Friday due to the essential engineering works on the green line.

“You will not be able to get on or off a tram at Phibsborough northbound platform. Please use Cabra or Grangegorman Luas stops for northbound travel. Phibsborough southbound platform is not affected by these works,” Luas said.

Luas also noted that its Kilmacud lift is currently out of service. “All other lifts and escalators are in working order,” it added.