Man dies after assault in Blanchardstown

Digital Desk Staff

A man has died following an assault at a house in Blanchardstown on Monday afternoon.

Three people were hospitalised following the incident, which occurred at about 4pm at Ashfield Park.

As The Irish Times reports, a man, aged in his 40s, was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital, where he has since been pronounced dead, according to gardaí.

A second man and a woman, both in their 20s, were taken to the Mater hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and a postmortem is due to take place tomorrow, which gardaí say will direct the further course of the investigation.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone, including road users with camera footage, who may have been in the area between noon and 4pm on Monday to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Gardaí have said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident at this time.