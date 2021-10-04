Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 16:57

Taoiseach says he has full confidence in the Attorney General

The Taoiseach has said that the work was done with his full knowledge.
Taoiseach says he has full confidence in the Attorney General

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he has full confidence in the Attorney General Paul Gallagher.

This comes after it recently emerged that Mr Gallagher had been acting in a private capacity for former directors of Independent News & Media in the company’s proceedings with High Court-appointed inspectors.

It has been reported that the inspectors were appointed by the High Court following a request from the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement, a state body.

Mr Martin has said that the work was done with his full knowledge.

“I do of course have full confidence in the Attorney General,” Mr Martin told Newstalk

“I asked the Attorney General to serve because of his work ethic and because of his integrity.

“And he did indicate that he wanted to finish out three professional obligations that he had in respect of three cases.”

The last of those finished two weeks ago which was the case for the former directors of Independent News and Media.

More in this section

Jim Mansfield Jnr told security worker to destroy CCTV footage, trial hears Jim Mansfield Jnr told security worker to destroy CCTV footage, trial hears
McDonald’s sets net-zero emissions target for business by 2040 McDonald’s sets net-zero emissions target for business by 2040
Detectives make another arrest in Lyra McKee murder investigation Detectives make another arrest in Lyra McKee murder investigation
Taoiseach hails ‘unprecedented’ development plan

Taoiseach hails ‘unprecedented’ development plan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more