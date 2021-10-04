Taoiseach says he has full confidence in the Attorney General

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he has full confidence in the Attorney General Paul Gallagher.

This comes after it recently emerged that Mr Gallagher had been acting in a private capacity for former directors of Independent News & Media in the company’s proceedings with High Court-appointed inspectors.

It has been reported that the inspectors were appointed by the High Court following a request from the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement, a state body.

Mr Martin has said that the work was done with his full knowledge.

“I do of course have full confidence in the Attorney General,” Mr Martin told Newstalk

“I asked the Attorney General to serve because of his work ethic and because of his integrity.

“And he did indicate that he wanted to finish out three professional obligations that he had in respect of three cases.”

The last of those finished two weeks ago which was the case for the former directors of Independent News and Media.