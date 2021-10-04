Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 16:33

Stephen Donnelly criticises protest at home of Dr Tony Holohan

His comments come following an anti-vaccine protest outside the home of Dr Tony Holohan on Sunday.
Stephen Donnelly criticises protest at home of Dr Tony Holohan

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has criticised protesters who gathered outside the home of Cheif Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan.

Speaking to Newstalk on Monday, Mr Donnelly said there is a time and place for legitimate protest:

“In general, as I said when it happened originally to Simon Harris a few years ago, I think there is a very important and legitimate place for protest in this country,” Mr Donnelly said.

“Outside Leinster House or outside departments, I just don't think there is any place for targeting peoples homes in our country.”

His comments come following an anti-vaccine protest outside the home of Dr Tony Holohan on Sunday.

The protest was “very modest” in size, with those in attendance carrying anti-Covid-19 vaccine placards, according to The Irish Times.

Gardaí attended the scene in Terenure, Dublin 6, for a period on Sunday when the small group of people remained outside the Holohan family home.

The protest comes two weeks after a similar one outside the Dublin 8 home of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and his partner Dr Matt Barrett.

More in this section

Taoiseach hails ‘unprecedented’ development plan Taoiseach hails ‘unprecedented’ development plan
McDonald’s sets net-zero emissions target for business by 2040 McDonald’s sets net-zero emissions target for business by 2040
Detectives make another arrest in Lyra McKee murder investigation Detectives make another arrest in Lyra McKee murder investigation
Jim Mansfield Jnr told security worker to destroy CCTV footage, trial hears

Jim Mansfield Jnr told security worker to destroy CCTV footage, trial hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more