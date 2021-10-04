Detectives make another arrest in Lyra McKee murder investigation

Another suspect has been arrested by detectives investigating the death of Lyra McKee.

The 63-year-old man was detained in Derry this morning.

Ms McKee was shot dead while covering riots in Derry in April 2019.

The extremist group that styles itself the New IRA has previously claimed it was responsible for killing the Belfast journalist and author.

On Friday morning two other men were arrested by detectives investigating the murder.

The men, aged 44 and 53, were arrested in the Derry area under the Terrorism Act.

Three men have already been charged with the murder of Ms McKee and another four have been charged with rioting and associated offences.