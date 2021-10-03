Sun, 03 Oct, 2021 - 20:34

Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside home of Dr Tony Holohan

Gardaí attended the scene in Terenure, Dublin 6, for a period this afternoon
Anti-vaccine protesters gathered on Sunday outside the home of Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

The protest was "very modest" in size, with those in attendance carrying anti-Covid-19 vaccine placards, according to The Irish Times.

Gardaí attended the scene in Terenure, Dublin 6, for a period this afternoon when the small group of people remained outside the Holohan family home.

In response to queries, Garda Headquarters at Phoenix Park, Dublin, confirmed a protest had take place but made no reference to Dr Holohan.

“Gardaí were alerted to a number of protesters outside a residence in Dublin 6 this afternoon Sunday, 3rd October, 2021, at approximately 1pm,” it said.

“Gardaí attended and the protest ended without incident at 2.30pm.”

The protest comes two weeks after a similar one outside the Dublin 8 home of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and his partner Dr Matt Barrett.

An anti-vaccination protest was also staged outside the Co Wickow home of Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly earlier in September.

The various demonstrations come as Ireland has one of the highest rates of Covid-19 vaccine uptake in the world.

