Gardaí arrest man and seize €200,000 worth of cocaine in Tallaght search operation

Gardaí arrested one man and seized €200,000 worth of suspected cocaine in a planned search operation in Tallaght on Saturday.

Officers searched a residential property in the Dublin suburb at around 8.30pm yesterday evening.

During the course of the search, the suspected cocaine was seized and a man aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene.

The man was detained for questioning at Tallaght Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is expected to appear before a sitting of Tallaght District Court later this month.

The operation was led by uniformed and detective gardaí based in Tallaght as part of Operation Tara.

The drugs will now be sent for analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda statement said.