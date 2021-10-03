Covid: 1,051 new cases amid warnings health system cannot handle strain of Long Covid

The Department of Health has been notified of 1,051 new cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am on Sunday, there are 319 patients with the virus in hospital, an increase of 20 on Saturday's figures.

Sixty of these patients are receiving treatment in ICU, an increase of four people in the same 24-hour period.

As of 8am today, 319 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 60 are in ICU. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) October 3, 2021

Earlier, a professor of health systems in Dublin City University (DCU) said poorer people will be the hardest hit by the effects of Long Covid.

Speaking to Newstalk, Prof Anthony Staines said up to a tenth of daily cases will require medium or long-term care for post-viral symptoms.

Prof Staines added that the public healthcare system is not ready to cope with the number of patients who will require treatment.

"[Long Covid] is going to have to be managed in primary care, but out primary care services are also run off their feet. We don't have enough doctors, we don't have enough nurses, we have very few psychologists, we have very few physiotherapists, who all play a big role in managing Long Covid, but they're just not available.

"If you have money you can get care, but if you don't, you're in serious trouble," Prof Staines said.

According to the latest data from the HPSC and HSE, 1,642 first doses and 3,826 second doses of the Covid vaccine were administered on Saturday, as well as 33 single-dose jabs. To October 2nd, a total of 7,231,598 vaccine doses have been given in the State.