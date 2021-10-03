Man charged with rioting offences by police investigating Lyra McKee murder

Dominic McGrath, PA

A 53-year-old man has been charged with riot, assault and throwing petrol bombs by police investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

Ms McKee (29) was shot dead in Derry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area.

Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee, who was shot dead by terrorists on 18 April 2019, have charged a 53-year-old man to court. pic.twitter.com/XYHeSvWeGO — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) October 3, 2021

The man is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A 44-year-old man who was arrested on Friday has also been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.