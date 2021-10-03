Nua Healthcare to create 300 jobs nationwide

Nua Healthcare are targetting people wishing to change their jobs and those receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) as ideal candidates for 300 new roles to be created around the country.

Nua is the largest private sector provider of intellectual disability and mental health services in the State and already employs over 1,800 people across its operations.

The new roles will be in care support positions, aided by their new initiative 'Educate to Employ'.

The programme will provide training and education for new employees, especially those who have never worked in the healthcare sector before, aiming to attract people from various sectors, including retail, hospitality, construction or other healthcare areas.

The care support jobs will be spread nationwide and are open to everyone, regardless of experience in a healthcare setting.

"The healthcare industry is incredibly rewarding and our team takes great pride in making true differences to the lives of the people we support," Nua's chief operating officer Shane Kenny said.

"We also believe a core reason for success stems from the approach of continually training and developing staff teams and we are especially looking for people who may want to change their current career path and who believe they have compatible skills born out of relevant life experience which will ultimately enable them to be successful in healthcare services," he added.