Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 18:42

Two arrested as gardaí seize €130,000 in cash and two Audis in Dublin

The men were arrested after gardaí intercepted a vehicle in the Swords area of Dublin on Friday evening
Two men have been arrested as gardaí seized €130,380 in cash, two Audi vehicles and a Rolex watch in Dublin.

The men were arrested after gardaí intercepted a vehicle in the Swords area of Dublin at 6pm on Friday evening.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), supported by the Special Crime Task Force (SCTF), stopped the vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation targeting people suspected of involvement in organised crime.

The vehicle was searched, which led to the discovery and seizure of €104,720 in cash.

A number of follow-up searches were later conducted in the Santry and Carrickmines areas of Dublin, with a further €25,660 in cash seized along with one Audi SQ5, one Audi Q3 and a Rolex watch.

Gardaí said two men, aged 36 years and 45 years, “were arrested on suspicion of involvement in an offence of participating in the activities of a criminal organisation, to facilitate money laundering, relating to the suspected proceeds of drug trafficking.”

They are currently detained, under the provisions of Section 50 of Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at Swords and Coolock Garda stations.

