Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 15:10

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Man hospitalised with facial stab wound after alleged attack in Co Longford

Gardaí have arrested two men after a third man was allegedly stabbed in the face in Co Longford on Friday night.

As reported by The Irish Times, a Lithuanian man, aged in his 30s, was allegedly attacked in an apartment in the Strokestown road area at approximately 10pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and brought the victim to Mullingar Midland Regional Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not said to be life-threatening.

Two men, both aged in their 40s, were later arrested by gardaí on Saturday morning.

The pair are currently detained at Longford Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A technical examination of the scene is due to be carried out.

