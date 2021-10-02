Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 13:21

Covid: 1,586 new cases, CMO urges adherence to public health advice as winter nears

Dr Tony Holohan said it is important that we continue to be mindful of public health advice as colder weather makes it harder to stay outdoors.
The Department of Health has been notified of 1,586 new cases of Covid-19, the highest figure this week.

As of 8am on Saturday, there are 298 patients with the virus in hospital, down 10 on Friday's figures.

Of the patients receiving treatment in hospital, 56 are in ICU, a reduction of three from Friday.

Earlier, the chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan said the country must continue to be mindful of public health advice as we approach winter.

Dr Holohan said that as the colder weather sets in, it is harder to spend time outdoors, which may bring more indoor social activity, allowing the virus to spread more easily.

In a video posted on Twitter, the CMO reminded the public of the importance of wearing masks while in retail or hospitality situations and on public transport, while also urging people to stay at home if they have cold-like symptoms.

Dr Holohan also encouraged anyone who is not yet fully vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.

As of Friday, 87 percent of people over the age of 12 in Ireland are fully vaccinated.

