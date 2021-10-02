Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 11:36

Two gardaí arrested following alleged assault complaint by teenager

The teenager alleges he was assaulted in a Garda station in south Dublin earlier this year.
Two gardaí arrested following alleged assault complaint by teenager

Two gardaí have been arrested after a teenager made a complaint regarding an alleged assault earlier this year.

The teen alleges he was assaulted in the public office area of a south Dublin Garda station during an interaction which was caught on CCTV, according to The Irish Times.

Following the teenager's criminal complaint, the two gardaí, one of whom is a sergeant, were detained for questioning.

Responding to queries from The Irish Times, a Garda spokesperson said the incident "remains under investigation".

The arrests follow a separate investigation in which a Dublin-based Garda sergeant was suspended from duty "in connection with an investigation being carried out by the Garda anti-corruption unit".

The garda is facing allegations of disclosing information about the extradition of Gerry Hutch from Spain earlier this week.

On Friday, the force also confirmed a garda member is currently suspended relating to an ongoing, unrelated investigation being carried out by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI).

More in this section

Kayaker rescued off Cork coast after alarm raised by golfers Kayaker rescued off Cork coast after alarm raised by golfers
Coveney vows to 'fix' conversation with Britain at consulate opening Coveney vows to 'fix' conversation with Britain at consulate opening
Decision on mica redress scheme to be made in a 'number of weeks' - Taoiseach Decision on mica redress scheme to be made in a 'number of weeks' - Taoiseach
Ex-Sláintecare officials raised concerns over structure and accountability

Ex-Sláintecare officials raised concerns over structure and accountability

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more