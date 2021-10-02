Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 10:12

Kayaker rescued off Cork coast after alarm raised by golfers

The man had been attempting to round the Old Head lighthouse when weather conditions worsened.
Kayaker rescued off Cork coast after alarm raised by golfers

A kayaker had to be rescued from the sea after capsizing due to rough conditions off the coast of Co Cork on Friday.

A group of golfers on the Old Head Golf Links in Kinsale spotted the man in the water, who had been thrown off the kayak and had been unable to re-mount because of high swells, as reported by the Irish Examiner.

The golfers raised the alarm at 5.45pm and the Courtmacsherry All Weather Trent Class RNLI Lifeboat launched minutes later, with Rescue 117 and the Old Head/Seven Heads Coast Guard unit also tasked.

The RNLI crew members used a small inflatable boat to access the rocky inlet near the Old Head lighthouse and were able to pull the man from the water.

The man had left the Speckled Door pier earlier on Friday afternoon, attempting to round the lighthouse as weather conditions worsened.

Brian O'Dwyer, voluntary lifeboat operations manager with Courtmacsherry RNLI said they were relieved the man was rescued so quickly as there were strong westerly winds and four metre swells.

More in this section

Coveney vows to 'fix' conversation with Britain at consulate opening Coveney vows to 'fix' conversation with Britain at consulate opening
Decision on mica redress scheme to be made in a 'number of weeks' - Taoiseach Decision on mica redress scheme to be made in a 'number of weeks' - Taoiseach
Shop workers most likely to catch virus in last two waves of Covid-19 Shop workers most likely to catch virus in last two waves of Covid-19
Ex-Sláintecare officials raised concerns over structure and accountability

Ex-Sláintecare officials raised concerns over structure and accountability

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more