Teachers not looking for pandemic bonus payment - INTO

Teachers' unions were not "asking for a pandemic payment" for members when stating the efforts of teachers should be acknowledged, the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) has said.

Earlier this week, three teachers' unions issued a statement calling for the Government to include them in "any discussion around the acknowledgement of workers' contributions during the pandemic", as reported by the Irish Examiner.

The Government is currently working on plans for a Covid bonus for frontline workers, however, there has been some confusion as to who will receive the payment.

The unions said the "extraordinary efforts" of teachers, both in school and online, "have allowed schools to continue to prioritise teaching and learning while meeting children/young people's needs".

Many teachers have since said they were not expecting to receive the bonus, prompting the INTO to release a statement on Friday, clarifying: "We are not asking for a pandemic payment, nor was that our position this week."

"We have long called for healthcare workers, and other essential workers, to be acknowledged for their critical role during the darkest of days and that's what we will support at any discussions on the issue," the statement added.

The INTO said the 'pandemic bonus' which teachers want instead is "much-needed investment in our primary and special schools".

"We aren't looking for a temporary, personal financial reward, but rather long-term financial investment in our primary and special schools," the union added.