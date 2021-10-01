Fri, 01 Oct, 2021 - 21:02

Saturday's record-breaking jackpot to top €19m

The National Lottery said a jackpot of €19.06 million is guaranteed.
Saturday's record-breaking jackpot to top €19m

The winner of this Saturday's lotto draw will become the biggest ever jackpot winner in Ireland as the prize fund now stands at over €19 million.

The record-breaking €19.06 million jackpot has been rolling since June, surpassing the previous record of €18.96 million on the way.

As the jackpot is now capped, no additional money will be added until it is won. The funds which would normally be added to the jackpot will instead go to the next lower prize tier at which there are winners.

The National Lottery estimates that an additional €1 million in extra prize money will flow down to the next prize tier as a result of the cap.

Tickets for this weekend's draw can be purchased in-store, online or through the National Lottery app before the 7.45pm cut-off point on Saturday.

More in this section

Coveney vows to 'fix' conversation with Britain at consulate opening Coveney vows to 'fix' conversation with Britain at consulate opening
Decision on mica redress scheme to be made in a 'number of weeks' - Taoiseach Decision on mica redress scheme to be made in a 'number of weeks' - Taoiseach
Shop workers most likely to catch virus in last two waves of Covid-19 Shop workers most likely to catch virus in last two waves of Covid-19
Ex-Sláintecare officials raised concerns over structure and accountability

Ex-Sláintecare officials raised concerns over structure and accountability

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more