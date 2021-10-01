Fri, 01 Oct, 2021 - 13:37

Man held in Belfast on extradition warrant over multimillion-dollar fraud in US

The 33-year-old was arrested following an intelligence-led vehicle stop in the north of the city on Thursday.
Man held in Belfast on extradition warrant over multimillion-dollar fraud in US

By Rebecca Black, PA

A man has been arrested in Belfast over a multimillion-dollar fraud in the United States.

The 33-year-old was arrested after his car was pulled over in Clifton Street in the north of the city on Thursday.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Extradition and International Mutual Assistance Unit were acting on an international extradition warrant.

Inspector Gareth Thompson said it came after co-ordination between a number of police departments.

“The driver of the car was identified as being the subject of an outstanding extradition warrant in relation to a multimillion-dollar fraud in the United States of America,” he said.

“A number of police vehicles were then involved in safely bringing the car to a stop on Clifton Street where the suspect was subsequently arrested. He will now appear at the Extradition Court in Belfast on Friday 1st October.

“A great deal of work and co-ordination was involved between a number of police departments in the successful execution of this arrest and this is also an excellent example of police working with information received from members of the community to put those suspected of criminal activity before the courts.”

More in this section

Spending watchdog criticises State's pay outs during pandemic Spending watchdog criticises State's pay outs during pandemic
Further high-profile resignation from Sláintecare advisory group Further high-profile resignation from Sláintecare advisory group
Future of education on a shared island to be discussed Future of education on a shared island to be discussed
An Bord Pleanála can reconsider planning application for Cork incinerator-court rules

An Bord Pleanála can reconsider planning application for Cork incinerator-court rules

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more