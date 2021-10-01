€2 million in stability funding announced for community and voluntary groups

The government has announced that €2 million in funding is to be provided to 65 community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises.

The funding has been announced to support groups that have seen their incomes suffer as a result of the pandemic.

The supports have been aimed at organisations from a range of sectors which provide critical services within communities for vulnerable groups.

Organisations that qualify will receive funding between €2,000 and €200,000.

Lifeline

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said the funding represents a lifeline for many organisations.

“Over a year and a half since the start of the pandemic, community groups and charities across the State have worked harder than ever to continue providing critical services to vulnerable people and communities.

“Many of these organisations experienced a fall in their incomes due to the impact of Covid and are struggling.

"This funding that my colleagues and I are announcing today will assist these organisations to continue to operate.

“The funding represents an important lifeline for many organisations that continue to play a critical role, supporting and assisting tens of thousands of our citizens.

“It also underpins commitments in the Government’s rural development strategy, ‘Our Rural Future’, to support our communities as we rebuild post Covid-19.”