Fri, 01 Oct, 2021 - 09:35

Two more men arrested over investigation into Lyra Mckee murder

The men, aged 44 and 53, were arrested in the Derry area on Friday morning under the Terrorism Act.
Two more men arrested over investigation into Lyra Mckee murder

By David Young, PA

Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry have arrested two men.

The men, aged 44 and 53, were arrested in the Derry area on Friday morning under the Terrorism Act.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead in the city in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area.

The suspects have been taken to the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station in Belfast for interview.

Three men have already been charged with the murder of Ms McKee and another four have been charged with rioting and associated offences.

The extremist group that styles itself the New IRA has previously claimed it was responsible for killing the Belfast journalist and author.

More in this section

Further high-profile resignation from Sláintecare advisory group Further high-profile resignation from Sláintecare advisory group
North’s Health Minister warned by police of threat against him North’s Health Minister warned by police of threat against him
Irish goats deployed to protect Howth from wildfires Irish goats deployed to protect Howth from wildfires
Spending watchdog criticises State's pay outs during pandemic

Spending watchdog criticises State's pay outs during pandemic

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more