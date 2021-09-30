Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 19:01

Vueling announces winter flights to Paris from Cork and Dublin

Vueling, part of International Airlines Group which owns Aer Lingus, will begin its flights from Cork once the runway reopens
Spanish low-cost carrier Vueling will begin flying from Cork and Dublin airports to Paris Orly this winter in a further boost to Irish aviation’s pandemic recovery.

Vueling, part of International Airlines Group which owns Aer Lingus, will begin its flights from Cork Airport once the runway reopens following refurbishment work.

News that the Spanish airline will launch the service follows Ryanair’s confirmation this week that it will restore a full pre-Covid schedule at Cork next summer.

The service will operate on Mondays and Fridays, according to the airport’s managing director, Niall McCarthy.

He predicted it would “further grow inbound tourism from this key continental market to counties across the south of Ireland”.

Meanwhile, Dublin Airport said Vueling will begin daily flights to Orly on November 2nd.

Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport managing director, said the launch would complement Vueling’s existing Barcelona service from the capital.

“Orly is the nearest airport to the centre of Paris and this announcement is exciting news for business and tourism interest at both ends of the route,” he said.

