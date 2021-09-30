Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 17:37

Deliveroo to carry out investigation following attack on worker

Deliveroo has said it condemns all forms of attacks or violence on riders.
Food delivery company Deliveroo has said it will be carrying out an investigation following an attack on one of the company's workers in Dublin recently.

A video which was circulated online show's a group of young people surrounding a delivery rider in Temple Bar.

At one point the video shows the rider being held down on the ground.

Gardaí have said an investigation is underway into the incident, but they’ve yet to make any arrests.

One delivery rider, Nathaniel, told Newstalk that he is afraid going to work every day.

“So, I am afraid working on the streets because I am seeing all the time the guys are attacking you,” he said.

The rider said he has had eggs and other items thrown at him and is always conscious his bike might be stolen.

