Nightclubs could reopen at full capacity with antigen testing required

By James Ward, PA

Minister for Tourism and Culture Catherine Martin has said she is “hopeful” that nightclubs will operate at full capacity when they return on October 22th, but antigen testing could be required for entry.

A pilot nightclub event is set to take place at the Button Factory in Dublin on Thursday night, without social distancing or mask wearing, and testing and proof of vaccination required for attendees.

Masks will be required in queues, while entering and exiting the venue is to be heavily monitored by organisers and management.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ms Martin said she hopes the event will provide a “realistic” nightclub experience, that will lay the groundwork for the full reopening on October 22th.

She said: “Tonight’s will be the first event of all the pilot events, perhaps the most important because we are collapsing social distancing, we’re making the experience as realistic as possible.

“Introducing the antigen testing as well, as the industry themselves said was important.

“There will be feedback from those who attend.

“We’ve had engineers in to test the ventilation, to make sure it’s at its optimum levels and CO2 levels will be tested as well.

“These are all key issues that the industry said needed to be tested.

“Unlike other events, this is the most complex of the indoor pilots.”

Restrictions

The Government has promised to lift almost all pandemic restrictions on October 22th, but this is dependent on the prevalence of Covid-19 at the time, and the numbers in hospitals and intensive care units.

Ms Martin said she is “very optimistic that we are going in the right direction”.

She added: “The hope is that it would be full capacity in October 22th.

“That is where we’re moving, we’re moving in the right direction for that.

“Because what happens on October 22th, unlike any other event in the arts, will be like what it was pre-Covid.

“That’s why we have to test the ventilation, the CO2, not wearing the masks, seeing how no social distancing works, and the checks afterwards.

“I think it’s a crucially important pilot, because I absolutely want this club culture and electronic music to be valued and recognised for the massive contribution it makes to turn arts and culture sector.”

Antigen tests

Asked if antigen tests would be required after October 22th, she said: “No clear decision has been made on that.

“The expert advisory group on antigen testing is due to report in the coming days.

“These are the sorts of issues we asked them to examine.”

Asked if it was sustainable to have such requirements for nightclub entry, Ms Martin called on music fans to play their part.

She said: “I think fans have been deprived of music and of the club scene for so long.

“I know myself, I would do it just to make sure that I could go clubbing or to a music event or to a concert.

“I think there is, when we talk about personal responsibility, that personal responsibility and commitment of the fan too is something that’s needed, to get all these people working together and get us all enjoying music.”

Thursday night’s pilot event will operate at 60% capacity and feature performances from Cailin, R.Kitt, Sunil Sharpe, DART, Kelly Anne Byrne, Sim Simma, Breen, Cait and Sam Greenwood.